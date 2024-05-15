Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $43.55

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.55 and last traded at $42.90, with a volume of 3562 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Diebold Nixdorf Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.42.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $1.63. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Diebold Nixdorf

In other news, Director Marjorie L. Bowen bought 2,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.98 per share, with a total value of $77,814.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,014.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Octavio Marquez bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.27 per share, with a total value of $34,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,661 shares in the company, valued at $4,580,562.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marjorie L. Bowen bought 2,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.98 per share, for a total transaction of $77,814.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,014.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,003 shares of company stock valued at $297,772 and have sold 458,315 shares valued at $15,559,766. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $771,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,669,000. Fidelity National Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,948,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,318,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $833,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Further Reading

