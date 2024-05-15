Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 39,137 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 725,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,137 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.53% of Enstar Group worth $213,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harspring Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enstar Group by 33.2% in the third quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 172,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,732,000 after purchasing an additional 42,946 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Enstar Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 101,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,959,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 111.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,906,000 after acquiring an additional 34,674 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 8.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Enstar Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Enstar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Enstar Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Enstar Group stock opened at $311.96 on Wednesday. Enstar Group Limited has a 52 week low of $225.81 and a 52 week high of $314.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $295.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $31.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 77.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

