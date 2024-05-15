Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 975,485 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,169,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 975,485 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.5% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.42% of Johnson & Johnson worth $1,593,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 17.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.4% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% in the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 44,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $151.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.63 and its 200 day moving average is $154.99. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $175.97. The stock has a market cap of $364.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.55.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 29.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.86.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

