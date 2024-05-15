Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 6,719,483 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,690,620 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,719,483 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Transocean were worth $226,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth $29,946,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Transocean by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,908,217 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $101,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,690 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Transocean during the third quarter worth about $12,459,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,984,999 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $31,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Transocean by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,852,752 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $64,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on RIG shares. Susquehanna raised Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Transocean from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.70.

Shares of RIG stock opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Transocean Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 2.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.86.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. Transocean had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

