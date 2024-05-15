Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 71,873 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,140,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,873 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.90% of CONSOL Energy worth $215,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $325,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 183,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,397,000 after acquiring an additional 41,147 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $189,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on CONSOL Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

CONSOL Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CEIX opened at $87.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.77. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.40 and a 12 month high of $114.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.71.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.85 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 39.24%. CONSOL Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

