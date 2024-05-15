Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,882,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 104,455 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.51% of AGCO worth $228,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in AGCO during the third quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in AGCO by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AGCO by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AGCO by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on AGCO from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AGCO from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGCO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.83.

AGCO Stock Performance

NYSE AGCO opened at $117.29 on Wednesday. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.77 and a fifty-two week high of $140.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.99.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. AGCO had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

