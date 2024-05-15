Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 721,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 87,080 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.48% of Carlisle Companies worth $225,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 11,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 1.0 %

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $418.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $205.10 and a 12-month high of $420.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $384.95 and a 200 day moving average of $333.94.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.98. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.06 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 2,037 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.58, for a total transaction of $826,166.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,413.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,114,169.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.58, for a total value of $826,166.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,413.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,504,388 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Articles

