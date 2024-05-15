Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $212.37 Million Stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,909,498 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,180 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of International Bancshares worth $212,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in International Bancshares by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in International Bancshares by 37.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in International Bancshares by 69.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in International Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Bancshares by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares Price Performance

IBOC stock opened at $60.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.51 and its 200-day moving average is $52.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.92. International Bancshares Co. has a 1 year low of $41.26 and a 1 year high of $60.99.

Insider Activity

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $211.03 million during the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 40.92% and a return on equity of 17.50%.

In related news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $2,168,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,312,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,149,923.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

International Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

