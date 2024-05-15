Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $218.65 Million Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,718,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 87,389 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Textron were worth $218,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,756,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $527,948,000 after acquiring an additional 220,891 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,745,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $448,923,000 after buying an additional 596,214 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Textron by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,394,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $421,503,000 after buying an additional 477,720 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Textron by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,793,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $305,037,000 after buying an additional 521,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Textron by 4.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,757,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $137,312,000 after acquiring an additional 66,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXT opened at $88.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $97.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.76.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. Textron’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.71%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TXT shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.63.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

