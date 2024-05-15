Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,036,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,671 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.60% of Sysco worth $222,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,111,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 276,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.56.

Sysco Stock Performance

SYY opened at $75.89 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $82.89. The company has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.05 and its 200 day moving average is $75.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

