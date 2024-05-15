Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,749,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,944 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.51% of Hancock Whitney worth $230,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HWC shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

HWC opened at $48.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1 year low of $32.16 and a 1 year high of $49.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.08.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.10. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $354.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.15 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.97%.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $39,516.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,029.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $39,516.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,029.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $59,306.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,058.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,780 shares of company stock valued at $256,988. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

