Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 6,210 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,734,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $222,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.9% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 265,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,202,000 after buying an additional 19,329 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $44,923.34. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,417,450.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 48,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.35, for a total transaction of $6,567,434.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,878,683.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $44,923.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,417,450.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,405 shares of company stock worth $15,515,819. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $134.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.42 and its 200 day moving average is $127.11. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.81 and a 12-month high of $140.43. The stock has a market cap of $77.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ICE. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.