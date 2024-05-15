Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,733,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 257,525 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.67% of Global Payments worth $220,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 77.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at $51,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Global Payments from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Global Payments from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.11.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $110.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.12 and a 1 year high of $141.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.89.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.84%.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total transaction of $367,422.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,770.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

