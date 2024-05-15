Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,687,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,334 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.46% of ABM Industries worth $210,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 323.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $45.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.14. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12 month low of $37.61 and a 12 month high of $53.05.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

In other news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 12,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $567,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 5,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $245,323.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 12,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $567,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,643 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,490. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

