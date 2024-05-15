Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 50,995 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,728,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 50,995 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.29% of ArcBest worth $207,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 15,450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest in the third quarter worth $141,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $119.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.15. ArcBest Co. has a 1-year low of $82.18 and a 1-year high of $153.60.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 2.80%. ArcBest’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARCB. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ArcBest from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on ArcBest from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on ArcBest from $133.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stephens upped their price objective on ArcBest from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ArcBest

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total transaction of $283,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,530.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ArcBest Profile

(Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.