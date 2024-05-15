Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 53,820 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,896,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53,820 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.75% of Pentair worth $210,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNR. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pentair by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at $1,121,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 24,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNR stock opened at $83.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.79. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $55.26 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 24.47%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Pentair from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.93.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

