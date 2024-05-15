Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $30.73

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.73 and last traded at $30.64, with a volume of 60694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.58.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFAI. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 168,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 26,037 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 234,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,027,000 after purchasing an additional 45,980 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 172,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,247,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,720,000 after purchasing an additional 227,783 shares in the last quarter.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

