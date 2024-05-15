Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.17

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.17 and last traded at $26.09, with a volume of 16476 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.06.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,634,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,855,000 after acquiring an additional 258,827 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 48,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 807.5% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,100,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538,247 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 326,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,356,000 after buying an additional 41,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kraft Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kraft Asset Management LLC now owns 115,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

