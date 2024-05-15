Dine Brands Global, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th.

Dine Brands Global has increased its dividend by an average of 39.0% annually over the last three years. Dine Brands Global has a payout ratio of 29.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Dine Brands Global to earn $6.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

Dine Brands Global stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.64. The company had a trading volume of 84,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,727. The firm has a market cap of $687.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.00. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $41.76 and a 1 year high of $69.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $206.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.54 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 10.59%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.57.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

