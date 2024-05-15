Dine Brands Global, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th.
Dine Brands Global has increased its dividend by an average of 39.0% annually over the last three years. Dine Brands Global has a payout ratio of 29.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Dine Brands Global to earn $6.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.
Dine Brands Global Stock Performance
Dine Brands Global stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.64. The company had a trading volume of 84,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,727. The firm has a market cap of $687.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.00. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $41.76 and a 1 year high of $69.05.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.57.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIN
About Dine Brands Global
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dine Brands Global
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- How to Buy the Dip and Sell the Rip on Your Stocks with Options
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- 3 Hot Buyback Plans Supporting Price Action in 2024
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Stocks With Subscription Based Revenue Offer Inflation Protection
Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.