Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Shares Sold by Innova Wealth Partners

Innova Wealth Partners cut its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Free Report) by 85.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,940 shares during the period. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMF. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 11,925 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 32,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 4.4 %

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares stock traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.25. 4,359,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,748,201. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.20. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $38.30 and a fifty-two week high of $81.31.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

