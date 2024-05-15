Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Short Interest Up 32.5% in April

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the April 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Disco Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DSCSY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.70. 35,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,606. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.96. Disco has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $38.73. The company has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.88 and a beta of 1.16.

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Disco had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $702.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Disco will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Disco Company Profile

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws. The company also offers precision processing tools, such as dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment.

