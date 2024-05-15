DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) PT Lowered to $16.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.82% from the stock’s current price.

DLO has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of DLocal from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC reduced their target price on DLocal from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on DLocal from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of DLocal from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DLocal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.13.

DLocal stock opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. DLocal has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $24.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average is $16.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). DLocal had a return on equity of 40.57% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $188.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DLocal will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DLocal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in DLocal by 24.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in DLocal during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DLocal in the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

