DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Rating Reiterated by Susquehanna

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “positive” rating restated by analysts at Susquehanna in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $21.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential upside of 54.64% from the company’s current price.

DLO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on DLocal in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of DLocal from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on DLocal from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on DLocal from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on DLocal from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

Get DLocal alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DLO

DLocal Stock Performance

DLO stock opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.58. DLocal has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $24.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.94.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). DLocal had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 40.57%. The firm had revenue of $188.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.85 million. Analysts predict that DLocal will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DLocal

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in DLocal by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 324,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DLocal by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in DLocal by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its position in DLocal by 3.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 60,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of DLocal by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 41,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLocal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.