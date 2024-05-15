DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $16.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.58, but opened at $9.39. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. DLocal shares last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 4,909,274 shares trading hands.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on DLocal from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of DLocal from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. HSBC decreased their price objective on DLocal from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on DLocal from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DLocal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in DLocal by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DLocal during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new stake in DLocal during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $188.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.85 million. DLocal had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 40.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DLocal Limited will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

