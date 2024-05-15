Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

NYSE:DLB opened at $82.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.78 and a 200 day moving average of $83.39. Dolby Laboratories has a 1-year low of $75.87 and a 1-year high of $91.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.22%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 175.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

