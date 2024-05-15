Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 million. Dragonfly Energy had a negative return on equity of 110.79% and a negative net margin of 21.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Dragonfly Energy updated its Q2 2024 guidance to -0.160–0.130 EPS.
Dragonfly Energy Stock Performance
NASDAQ DFLI traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.98. 1,858,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,211. The company has a market capitalization of $59.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of -0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.61. Dragonfly Energy has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $4.45.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have issued reports on DFLI. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Dragonfly Energy from $0.90 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Dragonfly Energy from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
About Dragonfly Energy
Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, solar and off-grid residence industries, and industrial and energy storage markets. The company provides lithium power systems comprising solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, accessories, and others.
