Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) PT Raised to $1.50

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm from $0.90 to $1.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DFLI. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Dragonfly Energy from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DFLI traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,206,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,620. The stock has a market cap of $62.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.61. Dragonfly Energy has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $4.45.

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.44 million for the quarter. Dragonfly Energy had a negative net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 110.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dragonfly Energy will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dragonfly Energy by 174.3% during the first quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 308,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 196,230 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dragonfly Energy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, solar and off-grid residence industries, and industrial and energy storage markets. The company provides lithium power systems comprising solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, accessories, and others.

