Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) PT Raised to $1.50

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm from $0.90 to $1.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.93% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DFLI. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Dragonfly Energy from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.
Dragonfly Energy Price Performance
Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.44 million for the quarter. Dragonfly Energy had a negative net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 110.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dragonfly Energy will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Dragonfly Energy
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dragonfly Energy by 174.3% during the first quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 308,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 196,230 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dragonfly Energy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.19% of the company’s stock.
Dragonfly Energy Company Profile
Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, solar and off-grid residence industries, and industrial and energy storage markets. The company provides lithium power systems comprising solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, accessories, and others.
