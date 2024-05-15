Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 81.57% and a negative net margin of 234.39%. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.
Dyadic International Price Performance
Dyadic International stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,567. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.91 million, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 0.63. Dyadic International has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $2.40.
About Dyadic International
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dyadic International
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- How to Buy the Dip and Sell the Rip on Your Stocks with Options
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Hot Buyback Plans Supporting Price Action in 2024
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Stocks With Subscription Based Revenue Offer Inflation Protection
Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.