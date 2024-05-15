Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Shares Gap Up to $46.43

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.43, but opened at $49.45. Dynatrace shares last traded at $47.81, with a volume of 1,850,278 shares.

DT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 72.61, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.06.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,105 shares in the company, valued at $22,085,190.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $346,962.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,704,649.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,085,190.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,662 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,331. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 23,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 76.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

