Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.26-1.29 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.64-1.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.68 billion. Dynatrace also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.29-0.30 EPS.

NYSE DT opened at $46.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.35, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.06. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $43.29 and a 1-year high of $61.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.79.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.00.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $346,962.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,425 shares in the company, valued at $4,704,649.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $103,352.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,687,242.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $346,962.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,425 shares in the company, valued at $4,704,649.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,662 shares of company stock worth $1,715,331 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

