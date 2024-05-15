Echelon Wealth Partners Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Free Report) – Echelon Wealth Partners dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 9th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst R. Walker now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Wesdome Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). Wesdome Gold Mines had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of C$102.22 million for the quarter.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WDO. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.50 to C$11.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities cut their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.25 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.54.

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Up 2.7 %

WDO opened at C$11.36 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. Wesdome Gold Mines has a twelve month low of C$6.33 and a twelve month high of C$11.55. The stock has a market cap of C$1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.00 and a beta of 0.75.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

