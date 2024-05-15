Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN) Hits New 52-Week High at $742.73

Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 742.73 ($9.33) and last traded at GBX 739 ($9.28), with a volume of 14938 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 742 ($9.32).

Edinburgh Investment Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 567.46 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 697.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 676.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70.

Get Edinburgh Investment alerts:

Edinburgh Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a GBX 6.90 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Edinburgh Investment’s previous dividend of $6.70. Edinburgh Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,076.92%.

Insider Activity

About Edinburgh Investment

In other news, insider Annabel Tagoe-Bannerman bought 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 682 ($8.57) per share, for a total transaction of £4,992.24 ($6,270.08). In related news, insider Annabel Tagoe-Bannerman purchased 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 682 ($8.57) per share, with a total value of £4,992.24 ($6,270.08). Also, insider Elisabeth Stheeman purchased 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 668 ($8.39) per share, with a total value of £3,680.68 ($4,622.81). Company insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edinburgh Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edinburgh Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.