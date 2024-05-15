Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $5.68, but opened at $6.09. Editas Medicine shares last traded at $6.14, with a volume of 685,465 shares trading hands.

Specifically, SVP Baisong Mei sold 20,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $191,480.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 141,543 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,333,335.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gilmore Neil O'neill sold 77,824 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $733,102.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,767.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EDIT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Editas Medicine from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Editas Medicine from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.09.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.13). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 239.36% and a negative return on equity of 47.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 88.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,555,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,483,000 after acquiring an additional 93,740 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,392,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,236,000 after acquiring an additional 690,366 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 688,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 170,694 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 375,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 26,230 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 314,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 39,076 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

