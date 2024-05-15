ELIS Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $8.37 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 15th. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $8.37 million and $103,745.24 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELIS token can currently be bought for about $0.0418 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00010635 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00010988 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001412 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,892.93 or 0.99975771 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00012337 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00007664 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.04199154 USD and is down -10.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $8,771.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars.

