Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ERJ. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Embraer from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC cut shares of Embraer from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Embraer from $19.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Embraer from $21.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $28.50 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Embraer in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Embraer presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.75.

Embraer Stock Up 9.1 %

Shares of Embraer stock opened at $28.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.31. Embraer has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $28.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.15. Embraer had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Embraer will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embraer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Embraer in the third quarter valued at about $9,884,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,158,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Embraer by 69.3% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,431,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,634,000 after purchasing an additional 586,027 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Embraer during the first quarter valued at $10,754,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Embraer during the first quarter valued at $9,818,000. 34.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

