Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tobam raised its position in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,484.6% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.4 %

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.82. 1,948,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,807,065. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.84. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.56.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

