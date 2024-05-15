Enerflex Ltd. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Enerflex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Enerflex’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Enerflex’s FY2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.21). Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of C$782.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$788.63 million.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC reduced their target price on Enerflex from C$6.55 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares raised shares of Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. National Bank Financial upgraded Enerflex from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Enerflex from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.56.

Shares of TSE EFX opened at C$7.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.96. The stock has a market cap of C$892.51 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. Enerflex has a fifty-two week low of C$5.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is -11.11%.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

