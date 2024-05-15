Energi (NRG) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $798,881.63

Energi (NRG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. Energi has a market capitalization of $8.83 million and $798,881.63 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Energi has traded down 11.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.37 or 0.00053424 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00012041 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00019125 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00012959 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00008372 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000998 BTC.

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 76,809,371 coins and its circulating supply is 76,809,134 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

