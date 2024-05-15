Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Raised to “Market Perform” at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has $8.50 price objective on the stock.

EHAB has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Enhabit from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $8.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Enhabit from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.13.

Enhabit Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE EHAB opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average is $10.07. Enhabit has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $14.59.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $260.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.30 million. Enhabit had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Enhabit will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey Bolton acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,299 shares in the company, valued at $348,543.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enhabit

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Enhabit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Enhabit in the third quarter valued at $73,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enhabit during the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Enhabit during the first quarter worth $124,000.

Enhabit Company Profile

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

