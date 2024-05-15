Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,565,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $537,766,000 after acquiring an additional 364,128 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Gartner by 888.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 300,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $103,119,000 after purchasing an additional 269,744 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,588,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,614,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Gartner by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 629,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $284,185,000 after buying an additional 131,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $436.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $458.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $446.40. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $309.02 and a fifty-two week high of $486.54. The company has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IT. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $474.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IT

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total transaction of $308,946.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,557,857. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.37, for a total transaction of $256,127.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,773.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total value of $308,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,557,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,952 shares of company stock valued at $10,598,070 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.