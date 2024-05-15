Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 5,140 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $4,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,986,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,392,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 39,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after buying an additional 7,056 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $187.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.31. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.48 and a fifty-two week high of $187.68.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

