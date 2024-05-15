Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 69,746 Shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 1,286.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,746 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF were worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000.

Get iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF alerts:

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:HYDB opened at $46.44 on Wednesday. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $49.60 and a 12-month high of $51.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.94.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.3264 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

(Free Report)

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.