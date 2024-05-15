Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Cuts Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BR opened at $199.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.51 and a 200 day moving average of $196.54. The company has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 0.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.54 and a 52-week high of $210.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $167,311.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,603.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total transaction of $2,559,185.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,674,169.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $167,311.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,603.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,761 shares of company stock valued at $5,223,959 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

