Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Cuts Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,433 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $4,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NI. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter worth $1,049,000. HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,559,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NiSource by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,281,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,024,000 after purchasing an additional 370,805 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 803,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,337,000 after purchasing an additional 128,497 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter worth about $5,696,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.86 and a twelve month high of $29.17.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. NiSource had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

In other news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $297,019.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

