Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Decreases Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,751 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tobam lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2,432.3% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.75.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $62.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.37. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $63.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 62.80%.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $122,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,968,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $122,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,968,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,144.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.