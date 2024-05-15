Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Grows Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 270.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,824 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Windham Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 13,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 8,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $68.21 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.20 and a fifty-two week high of $72.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.31 and a 200 day moving average of $66.15.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

