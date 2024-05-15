Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $4.34 Million Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1,393.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 11,373 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 739,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,877,000 after purchasing an additional 200,183 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Group Foundation grew its position in CoStar Group by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 59,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after buying an additional 18,442 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSGP opened at $87.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. The company has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.25, a PEG ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.84. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.35 and a 52-week high of $100.38.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $656.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.27 million. Analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at $28,099,448.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,942.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research started coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, April 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.46.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

