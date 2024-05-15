Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Increases Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 59.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,178 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,285.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10,957.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $80.40 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.87 and a 12-month high of $81.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.90.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

