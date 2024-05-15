Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Lowers Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,901 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in EOG Resources by 639.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 57,636 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after buying an additional 49,840 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 168,354 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after purchasing an additional 26,026 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 10,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,162 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in EOG Resources by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,789,433 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $216,432,000 after purchasing an additional 82,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $1,014,806.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,079,753.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at $14,206,821.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $1,014,806.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,079,753.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,783 shares of company stock worth $1,533,465 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.05.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $129.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.34. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.32 and a 1 year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

