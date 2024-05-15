Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 17,122 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,122 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Waters Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 23,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 27,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $45.32 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.56.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

